Posted: Aug 07, 2020 10:15 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2020 10:29 AM

Evan Fahrbach

New COVID-19 cases are flat, while hospitalizations are down in the latest Situation Update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday.

Seven more deaths were reported statewide, with none locally. The statewide death toll stands at 600.

Cases rose by 854 in Oklahoma. There were also 681 recoveries. Hospitalizations decreased by 81 to 561 statewide.

This week, there are 9 fewer counties in the “orange” risk zone, as the OSDH says it continues to monitor the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

There are currently 56 active cases in Washington County, three in Nowata County and 48 in Osage County