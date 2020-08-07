Posted: Aug 07, 2020 10:38 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2020 11:37 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford on Thursday questioned the Secretary of Homeland Security during a Senate committee hearing on violent protests in Portland.

Sen. Lankford searched for answers about accusations surrounding federal agents in Portland protecting federal property. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf responded that many of the rumors were false and that federal law enforcement faced intense violence from some protestors.

Below is part of the transcript from the hearing:

"Senator Lankford: I’ve heard over and over again that you’re federal law enforcement are going out on the streets and harming peaceful protesters. Are you cracking down on peaceful protests?

Wolf: Absolutely not.

Lankford: Your federal agents are being accused over and over again as saying they’re not marked as police, they’re just unmarked, wandering the streets, and they have no police markings. Do you have federal law enforcement in Portland that are not labeled as police on their uniforms?

Wolf: Absolutely not."

After the hearing, Sen. Lankford provided a quick recap of the hearing. You can find the full video below.