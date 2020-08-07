Posted: Aug 07, 2020 12:08 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2020 12:36 PM

Garrett Giles

In May, the 2020 June Resale in Washington County had been postponed and rescheduled to Monday, Aug. 10th.

The resale was rescheduled because of COVID-19. County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrugh requested that the sale be postponed to the second Monday in August, and that request was approved by the Washington County Commissioners. With the amount of people (i.e. employees, bidders and security detail) it takes to pull off a resale, Thornbrugh said treasurers across the State of Oklahoma thought it would be best to postpone the sales to promote safety. She said her concern with having the sale on Monday, June 8th is the safety of her staff and the 40 to 50 people who usually participate in the sale.

Washington County has 79 properties listed on the resale to be sold. Thornbrugh said they would not add any more properties to the 2020 Resale. She said the current properties have four years of delinquent taxes on them and the resale is the actual sale of those properties with the delinquent taxes. The property owners had chance between May 2020 and Monday, August 10th to pay off their property so it wouldn't be sold.

House Bill 2740 was signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt in May. Thornbrugh said the bill's passage gave each treasurer in Oklahoma's 77 counties the option to postpone their 2020 June Resale. She said it gave them the option to postpone the sale up to a year.

Some counties like Osage County are waiting to hold their 2020 June Resale with their 2021 June Resale. Treasurer Thornbrugh in Washington County said they decided to postpone the County's 2020 Resale to August instead because it seemed easier to do that than to wait a full year. She said the bidding process could take several more hours if properties are clumped together in one large quantity.

To find a list of the 79 properties, visit countycourthouse.org. If you have any questions, you can call 918.337.2810. You can also visit the Treasurer's Office, which is located in the County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.