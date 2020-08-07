Posted: Aug 07, 2020 12:37 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2020 12:37 PM

Max Gross

A new skate park that recently opened in Bartlesville is getting rave reviews. The Lee Lake Skate Park was completed and opened in late July. Members of the Bartlesville City Council expressed their excitement with what they’ve heard and seen so far. City councilman Jim Curd says this park will be great for the community.

As of right now there are not yet concrete plans for a grand opening and ceremony. City manager Mike Bailey says that will come soon.

Funding for the project, $355,000, was approved by voters in the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election. It was constructed by Evergreen Skateparks out Portland, Oregon and designed by Ambler Architects.