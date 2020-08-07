Posted: Aug 07, 2020 8:39 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2020 8:50 PM

Garrett Giles

Over roughly a hundred citizens attended a prayer vigil held at the Bartlesville Police Department on Friday evening.

Brian Schexnayder, the Bartlesville Police Department’s chaplain, gave the opening prayer. During his prayer, he thanked God for the men and women that serve to protect Bartlesville. He also thanked God for those that came out to show their support for Bartlesville's police force.

Several local pastors and former Bartlesville Police Chief Tom Holland prayed over the police department, its officers, their families and the community. Lonnie Hoelscher, the pastor of New Harmony Baptist Church, said the event reminded him of a verse from Ecclesiastes.

The verse was Ecclesiastes 4:12, which reads, "Though a man might prevail against one who is alone, two will withstand - a threefold cord is not easily broken."

With the community coming alongside the Bartlesville Police Department in support and encouragement, Hoelscher said strength is built. He said we need that strength created by support and encouragement now more than ever.

Small, blue ropes were handed out to the public that attended the event. The blue symbolizes the police that they are supporting and the rope served as the cord that is not easily broken. The public took the ropes home to remind them of the men and women that serve to protect the Bartlesville community so that they never forget how strong support and encouragement can be.

Blue lanterns were also lit during the prayer vigil. The lanterns floated westward towards the setting sun on a cool summer evening, closing a meaningful event.

Below are more pictures from the the prayer vigil at the Bartlesville Police Department.