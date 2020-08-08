Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

County Commissioners

Posted: Aug 08, 2020

Courthouse Policies to be Revisited Monday

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday where the commissioners will consider making further policy changes for those entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

The commissioners will also consider signing an amendment to the agreement between pictometry international Corp. and the Osage County Assessor. They will do the same with a leasing agreement with  Leaf Capital Funding LLC. 

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.


