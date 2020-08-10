Posted: Aug 10, 2020 2:23 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2020 2:23 PM

Ty Loftis

District one commissioner Randall Jones held a meeting with the Osage County Health Department a week ago expressing his frustration on why the county doesn’t yet have the ability to conduct more effective testing for his residents. Jones says that is something he wants to see in Osage County.

Jones says the meeting was productive, but they are still working to resolve some issues moving forward. Osage County has 64 active COVID-19 cases according to the latest update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.