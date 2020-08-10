Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Bartlesville

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 3:59 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2020 4:01 PM

700 Power Outages in Bartlesville Area

Garrett Giles

Approximately 700 citizens are without power in the Bartlesville area after straight line winds moved through the area at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour on Monday afternoon.

A listener reported that 84 outages were being felt at Oak Park in Bartlesville. Power could remain out in the Bartlesville area until 7:30 p.m. as the Public Service Company of Oklahoma works to fix the outages.


