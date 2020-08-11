Posted: Aug 11, 2020 8:37 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2020 8:37 AM

Garrett Giles

A vehicle accident occurred just before 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday two miles south of Bartlesville on U.S. Highway 75 southbound.

One vehicle – a 2006 Kia Optima – was involved in the accident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the Optima was traveling southbound on U.S. 75 when it went left of center for unknown reasons. The automobile then overcorrected to the right and continued to travel until it struck a culvert.

The driver of the vehicle was transported by Bartlesville EMS to the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center. The driver was admitted in good condition with head and internal trunk injuries. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the collision.