Posted: Aug 11, 2020 8:57 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2020 8:57 AM

Tom Davis

Governor Kevin Stitt is issuing a call to Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 to join him in donating convalescent plasma to help more patients recover.

Gov. Stitt recently made a plasma donation at the Oklahoma Blood Institute donor center in Enid. (Video footage is available for download here.)

“One donation can provide lifesaving plasma for up to four people,” said Gov. Stitt. “Donating convalescent plasma is the easiest way Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 can help their friends and neighbors and I urge everyone to make an appointment and join the fight.”

Convalescent plasma is shown to be an effective treatment for COVID-19, as indicated in a newly released study. The plasma is being given earlier in the patient’s treatment, helping contribute to both the greater demand for the product and better patient outcomes.

“We’re extremely grateful to Governor Stitt for his donation and continued advocacy for convalescent plasma, a critical product in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “As the community blood supplier servicing more than 90% of the state, we need all Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 to answer the Governor’s call and donate convalescent plasma with OBI, ensuring we have this lifesaving product on the shelves for our neighbors in local communities.”

Oklahoma Blood Institute provides convalescent plasma and other blood products to more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities across the state, with donor centers located in Ada, Ardmore, Edmond, Enid, Lawton, Norman, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Donors can call 1-888-308-3924 or visit obi.org for more information.