Posted: Aug 11, 2020 9:58 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2020 9:59 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce’s 116th Awards & Gala is set to take place on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville. The Leadership Bartlesville Class of XXIX graduation will take place, and it will be followed by the Community Awards program. The 2020-2021 Board Chair will also give their remarks.

Registration is open now. Individual reservations cost $65. A table for eight costs $575, while a table for four costs $290. A registration link can be found here.

The 116th Awards & Gala was rescheduled by the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The doors will open at 6:30pm at this year's Annual Awards and Gala with limited seating to allow for social distancing. Registration and payment must be made in advance. Registration will be available through Monday, August 17th, or upon reaching capacity.

To ensure a safe environment for guests, the Bartlesville Chamber will have temp check at arrival and hand sanitizer available at Check-In and at each table. To minimize touch points, boxed dinner will be provided.

