Posted: Aug 11, 2020 1:39 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2020 2:09 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education recently approved additional Activity Fund sub accounts for each Elementary School Homeroom Teacher.

Superintendent Vince Vincent explained that this effort was in response to all the grants that the District's teachers are getting. While DPS appreciates the grants they have received, Vincent said it is getting increasingly difficult to track who has what money allotted to them.

Teachers generally go out and get grants for their own classrooms. Superintendent Vincent said they wanted to provide the District's Elementary School Homeroom Teachers a fund balance throughout the year so they will know how much they have to spend as they go through the year. He said creating the sub accounts will allow the teachers to manage the funds in a more efficient manner.

27 sub accounts were created.