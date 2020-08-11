Posted: Aug 11, 2020 3:41 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2020 3:41 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man accused of plotting a scheme to hire someone to kill his ex-wife was bound over for district court arraignment on Tuesday. Clinton Kohout had a preliminary hearing held at the Washington County Courthouse.

The victim was called to the stand and testified that the defendant sent her a voicemail that was a recording of a conversation. The recording was presented by the State of Oklahoma as evidence. A voice identified as Kohout’s states “$10,000 to kill that [expletive] and her boyfriend.” Other threats of a similar nature were heard later in the recording.

Assistant district attorney Zoe Gullett said that Kohout showed a disregard for what was legal. A Bartlesville Police detective said that Kohout told him he didn’t know the recording was sent to the victim. Council for the defendant stated that Kohout didn’t have any intent when making these statements.

The defendant appeared out of custody. District court arraignment will be held on October 7.