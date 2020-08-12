News
Oklahoma
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 9:45 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2020 9:54 AM
Tulsa State Fair Canceled
Tom Davis
Officials with The Tulsa State Fair announced on Tuesday, August 11th that the fair will be canceled because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be no midway but there are possible options are still being considered for the livestock and the "Made In Oklahoma" portions of the fair.
Officials are working on a modified plan to allow the youth livestock show, which is not open to the public.
« Back to News