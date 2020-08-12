Posted: Aug 12, 2020 10:02 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2020 12:33 PM

Garrett Giles

You could see quite a show on Tuesday night if you kept your eyes to the sky.

Conditions were fair to good in northeast Oklahoma for those wanting to see the Perseid meteor shower on Tuesday night. The Perseids are active every year from July 14th to Aug. 24th, according to NASA. The meteor shower peaks through Wednesday as skywatchers can expect to see up to 100 meteors per hour.

The Perseids occur during the warm nights of summer, making them easily visible around the world, especially in our neck of the woods. Meteors are visible in the days surrounding the shower’s peak in the pre-dawn hours, but they can be spotted as early as 10:00 p.m. If you miss the end of the peak on Wednesday, you will still be able to see the Perseids meteor shower 10 days after the fact.

The best way to view the Perseids meteor shower is to be engulfed in darkness while you lie flat on your back and look up at the stars. Your eyes will adjust to the sky, and you’ll see a show that you will never forget if you have a little patience.

Photo courtesy: NASA