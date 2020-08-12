Posted: Aug 12, 2020 10:16 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2020 10:16 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 670 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Wednesday. Nine new deaths are being listed in Oklahoma, including two in Tulsa County and one in Rogers County. The OSDH says 519 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to COVID-19, a declining number.

Washington County is reported to have 68 active cases, the same total as Tuesday. Osage County is listing 65 active cases, a decrease of one case since the last report. Nowata County is down to two active cases.