Posted: Aug 12, 2020 1:18 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2020 1:18 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for a domestic incident that involved him punching a female victim while walking down Frank Phillips Boulevard. Chad Mohundro appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, the two had been drinking at a local bar and were walking along Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville. A witness says she was driving by and saw Mohundro grab the female victim in a headlock. It is alleged that Mohundro grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face. Officers observed marks on the victim's face.

Mohundro claims that he was upset because the victim kissed another man at the bar. The defendant said the witnesses statement was true and he should be arrested. Mohundro has three previous convictions from 2008. His bond was set at $5,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.