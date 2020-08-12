Posted: Aug 12, 2020 1:32 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2020 1:48 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools Superintendent Vince Vincent recently presented a Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Status report to the Board of Education with everything looking “cut and dry.”

Revenue for DPS was up 3.5-percent compared to last year. DPS did not purchase a $100,000 bus like they did last year, so that helped with their revenue. Students and teachers being off campus due to COVID-19 helped Dewey Schools save some money as well.

With all the issues caused by the novel coronavirus this year, Superintendent Vincent said the high revenue is welcomed. He said that Dewey Public Schools recently received its State Aid allocation, adding that it’s going to be less than it has been in the past. DPS has received approximately $300,000 less in State Aid funds.

That said, Superintendent Vincent said there projections are on track as anticipated. He said they have not hired some spots that were left open before the school year. This is to help save money for the upcoming year. Dewey Schools will look to fill the positions in the future. Federal funding through the COVID Relief Act will also help Dewey Schools in 2020-2021.

Projections show that the current fiscal year might be difficult, but next fiscal year may be even more difficult. Superintendent Vincent said they will have to wait and see, and make adjustments as things change.

Dewey Public Schools has just under $230,000 in their Fund Balance for their Building Fund. In the Child Nutrition Fund, Superintendent Vincent said they will have an ending balance of $40,000. He said DPS is in good shape financially.