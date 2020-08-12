Posted: Aug 12, 2020 2:26 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2020 2:26 PM

You may have noticed census workers in your neighborhood lately. The United States Census Bureau commissioned masked workers to go door to door to collect information for those who have not yet filled out the census.

The deadline to submit information is September 30. This was recently moved up one month. Director of the Census Information Center of Oklahoma Melanie Poulter says, “Time is getting short, there will be less opportunity to talk to those who have not yet responded and unfortunately the people who are most likely to be under counted are those more marginalized populations.”

Representatives will be wearing masks and will have official badges as well. They will ask a short series of questions and the interaction will likely take 10-15 minutes.

If you haven’t filled out your household’s information yet, you can do so over the phone, by mail, or online at 2020census.gov.