Posted: Aug 13, 2020 2:44 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2020 2:48 PM

Garrett Giles

KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM will be hosting their 3rd Annual Celebration and Wedding Showcase featuring small businesses at Price Tower and the Tower Center at Unity Square on Sunday, October 11th from 1:00 p.m.to 5:00 p.m., co-hosted by Price Tower. Enjoy browsing tents featuring a wide variety of services and products. Come and go. Register for door prizes from participating businesses, including a $100 shopping spree at the CWS vendor(s) of your choice. Admission is free.

Promotions Director Tine Romine said the location will be spacious and will allow for social distancing. She said you are invited to come out and have fun while staying safe.

The Celebration & Wedding Showcase featuring small businesses traditionally goes on the road each fall. The first was at Timber Oaks Event Venue, west of Bartlesville. The second was at The Room at the Top in the Johnstone-Sare Building. And this year, tents will be spread out throughout the new Tower Center at Unity Square for physical distancing and co-hosted with The Price Tower Arts Center, The Inn at Price Tower, Copper Bar with the event starting at The Price Tower Plaza - new outdoor patio.

To become a vendor, contact a sale representative at KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM by calling 918.336.1001 or emailing tami@bartlesvilleradio.com.

Below is Romine talking about the 3rd Annual Celebration and Wedding Showcase on Thursday morning's Community Connection program on KWON.