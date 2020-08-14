Posted: Aug 14, 2020 8:05 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2020 8:09 AM

Tom Davis / Garrett Giles

Wendi Stearman is a wife and a mother of 6. She home schools and she wants to represent the people of District 11.

Stearman appeared on our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program to talk about her campaign going into the General Election.

Asked why Stearman wanted to run for office, she said, " I was looking for a conservative alternative to vote for in my district and found none. So, I became one."

This is Stearman's first time to campaign and she says she has discovered that her favorite part of campaigning is simply visiting with neighbors.

Stearman says her life is centered around her family. She is active in her children's education, and enjoys being part of the play "Oklahoma!" last summer with Bartlesville's Children's Musical Theater.

She is also a student pilot.

Stearman says she is running to give House District 11 a voice at the State Capitol. Our district is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-freedom. It is time to stand for our Constitutional rights.

WATCH WENDI STEARMAN ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION

Stearman – who received 55-49-percent of the vote to unseat incumbent Derrel Fincher – said she has enjoyed speaking to the citizens of District 11 the most during her campaign. She said there is still more work to do. Her goal is to represent the people, and stand for limited government and individual freedom.

Stearman will face Democrat hopeful Emilie Tindle in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd. The last day to register for the General Election is Friday, Oct. 9th. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27th.

The following dates are when early voting will take place in October: