Posted: Aug 14, 2020 10:00 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2020 10:01 AM

Garrett Giles

2021 will mark the 65th Anniversary of the Price Tower Arts Center in Bartlesville, and plans to celebrate the occasion are being made.

Executive Director Rick Lloyd said the Price Tower was established in 1956. He said they are planning a year of celebration for the 65th anniversary.

The Price Tower Arts Center's art gallery and museum will be dedicated to Frank Lloyd Wright and the Price Tower during the year-round celebration. A number of aspects of the Price Tower will be on display, including the original usage of the Price Tower in the past compared to the present day.

Archived furniture and drawings pertaining to the Price Tower will go on display. Lloyd said they want to pay homage to the building, the construction and the pioneers that made it happen. He said the all-year celebration will begin in February.