Posted: Aug 14, 2020 10:22 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2020 10:22 AM

Max Gross

An Osage County man has died due to COVID-19 according to the latest situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. This is the 12th Osage County death since March. Osage County has 68 active cases, an increase of six case since Thursday.

Washington County is reporting 79 active cases, an increase of six cases since the last report. Nowata County is up to 11 active cases, an increase of four cases since Thursday. All three counties remain in the ‘yellow’ according to the state’s color-coding system. This means the counties are considered low-risk.

Statewide 794 new COVID-19 cases are being reported. Six total deaths were mentioned on the latest OSDH report. 567 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

