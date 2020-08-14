Posted: Aug 14, 2020 12:50 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2020 1:37 PM

Garrett Giles

Students started to return to Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s campus on Friday after being away for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

University President, Dr. Jim Dunn, said they are ready for the return of students to campus. He said the exciting part about starting the fall semester is that they will be in-person with all the CDC protocols in place at OKWU.

The university is getting back to business. Classes start on Monday, Aug. 17th. Students cheered and gave thanks as they were welcomed onto campus on Friday.

Dr. Dunn was on campus on Friday welcoming students to campus from across the nation and the world. He said it was great to see students’ in-person for the first time in five months.

Five to six students have requested to learn remotely at Oklahoma Wesleyan University this semester. Dr. Dunn said those students may have health concerns for themselves or for their family members. He said OKWU is allowing them and equipping them with the means to learn remotely this fall.

There is the possibility that the university may have to make decisions down the road to limit or disband things to go back to distance learning due to COVID-19. However, Dr. Dunn said that is not their goal by any means, and he added that they want to stay on campus and in-person for as long as possible. He said students, parents and faculty want to be open and in-person, and they are going to do the best that they can to keep everyone safe while they are back in session.

Masks are required on campus and in classrooms. Classrooms will be split up to allow for social distancing. Students will also be asked to wash their hands frequently. Most people wash their hands for as long as it takes to sing Happy Birthday a couple times through. Dr. Dunn on the other hand likes to tell people to wash their hands for as long as it takes for them to say the Lord's Prayer.

Oklahoma Wesleyan University is monitoring the situation with COVID-19 closely. Dr. Dunn said they are monitoring symptoms of COVID-19. He said they are testing those with symptoms for COVID-19.

There are plenty of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Dunn said they have facilities set up for quarantine. He said they also have protocols in place for isolation if someone has been exposed to the coronavirus. They also have an avenue so they can test for the virus so they can hopefully get results rapidly.

After hundreds of phone calls and Zoom calls during the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Dunn said he has been most impressed with OKWU's teamwork and efforts to be able to come together and get through the tough decisions that had to be made with COVID-19 in mind. He said they have the protocols in place and they are going to hold each other accountable this academic year.

Decisions that need to be made during events like the coronavirus pandemic are not simple. Dr. Dunn said saying these times are unprecedented is an understatement. He said there is no one in leadership right now that fully knows what to do, which is why they are continuing to ask for God's help and protection at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. OKWU will respond and be agile as a campus to put whatever protocol they need to put in place to keep everyone that touches the university safe in an environment where they can thrive.

Having the opportunity to influence students in and through their relationship with Christ is an honor at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Dr. Dunn said they want their students to graduate from OKWU and be sent into the community God sends them to so they too can be influencers for the Gospel.

Prayers for the protection over the university are welcome. Dr. Dunn said they are blessed to have a large enrollment at Oklahoma Wesleyan University this year. With or without a pandemic, Dr. Dunn said the university would greatly appreciate your prayers for God's favor for them.