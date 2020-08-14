Posted: Aug 14, 2020 1:53 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2020 2:06 PM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department needs your help in identifying a woman that was involved in a theft of property on South Fawn Street in Caney.

A picture of the woman and her accomplice are pictured below. The Caney Police Department needs help identifying the darker haired woman that is pictured.

Officers are following up on this investigation and have reason to believe the two are living in Dewey. They are driving a black GMC or Chevy truck.

Police Chief Kevin Kitterman said all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information pertaining to the case, call 620.879.2141.