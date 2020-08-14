Posted: Aug 14, 2020 2:23 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2020 2:23 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after being seen toting a pistol out the window of his vehicle while driving on U.S. 75. Brent Bloom appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing charges of recklessly handling a firearm and possessing a firearm while under the influence.

A court affidavit stated that officers responded to a possible road rage incident on Washington Boulevard near the southern part of Bartlesville on Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses claim to have seen Bloom chambering a round in to a pistol and pointing the gun out the window while driving.

Officers found a nine-millimeter magazine in his pocket. The pistol was located behind the passenger’s seat of the vehicle. Also, a bottle of vodka was located inside the vehicle. Bloom appeared unsteady on his feet when talking to officers about the incident. He was alleged to have been slurring his words and speaking slowly.

Bond for Bloom was set at $5,000. He is due back in court on August 28.