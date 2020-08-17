Posted: Aug 17, 2020 10:55 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2020 11:46 AM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Superintendent Vince Vincent and Dewey Public Schools announced on Monday morning that students will be getting one Bulldogger neck gaiter this week.

The new school year started in Dewey on Thursday, and Superintendent Vincent said the District knows the use of face covering will help reduce the chances of viral transmission and hope it can help them remain open for in person learning. He said the District is in a position where they understand the coronavirus to some degree, adding that they will take on the challenges with the virus as they come.

Dewey Public Schools like many schools across the nation had to close their doors in March and move to online instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic. Superintendent Vincent said the arrival of the gaiters on Monday will help the District protect their students from COVID-19. He said they expect to receive more masks in the coming weeks that are being provided by the State.

On Thursday, Superintendent Vincent said approximately 130 students were enrolled in online courses this year while 1,200 students are back on campus for in person instruction.

Because students will be receiving a limited supply of face coverings, personal care of these items will be important for their longevity. Although these items can be place in the washing machine, Dewey Public Schools suggets that any face coverings be hand washed with an appropriate clothing cleaner and warm water. Here are steps provided by DPS:

1. Prepare the cleaning solution and soak the face covering for at least five minutes, then rinse thoroughly.

2. The face coverings can be placed in a clothes dryer but they recommend air dryinf to further protect the fabric.

3. Make sure that the face covering is completely dry before use.

4. This process should be completed on a daily basis.

Superintendent Vincent also included the District's Health & Safety Protocols information in Monday's update. He said Washington County showed another increase in the average number of new COVID-19 cases per day on Friday.

If the trend continues, Superintendent Vincent said it is likely that Washington County will soon be in the Moderate Risk category. Once the County enters Orange 1 as indicated on the chart, he said Dewey Public Schools will begin to consider a move to Distance Learning Phase 1.

More information will be provided as Dewey Public Schools continues to monitor the most recent information.