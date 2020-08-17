Posted: Aug 17, 2020 1:20 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2020 1:29 PM

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox presented several items to the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning.

The first item up for the discussion was an amended request for reimbursement for the third quarter Emergency Management Performance Grant. Cox said they passed an amended agreement earlier in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said the State waived a lot of the requirement for the EMPGs, taking it down to basic budget items and training. There is an end of year report that will need to be completed next quarter on top of other minor items.

The item was approved by the Commissioner. Cox then presented an EMPG application for the next federal fiscal year on behalf of Washington County Emergency Management. The Commissioners approved this item as well before approving OKEM Grants Access Authorization for Cox, Melissa Lindgren, and Eric Ashlock for WCEM. Cox said they needed to have an authorization form signed by the governing board for Washington County Emergency Management that authorizes the WCEM to access documents by uploading and downloading them from a newly implemented portal site.

Cox said this gives WCEM access to all the grants and programs in the new portal system put in place by the State of Oklahoma. Those include the Emergency Management Performance Grant, Enhanced 911 Management, Fire Management Assistance Grant, Hazard Mitigation Program, Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, Flood Mitigation Assistance, Public Assistance, and State Public Assistance Disasters.