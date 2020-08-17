Posted: Aug 17, 2020 2:40 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2020 2:42 PM

Garrett Giles

Spirit Church will hold a free grocery giveaway on Wednesday evening for those in the area that are in need of food.

The event will last from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Spirit Church, located at 2121 S. Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville. The church will provide produce and grocery items for those in need.

If you or someone you know is in need of food, you can drop by Spirit Church on Wednesday. All are welcome.