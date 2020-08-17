Posted: Aug 17, 2020 3:14 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2020 3:16 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska to discuss a wide array of items.

The commissioners reviewed rules and regulations for the public entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings. They kept the procedures as they have been since re-opening the courthouse months ago and district three commissioner Darren McKinney said it is important to keep everybody safe during this time.

The commissioners also talked about the distribution of funding for the road and bridge improvements program.

A lease agreement was also signed with Joe Surber DBA Osage Cattle Co. LLC.

The next regularly scheduled board of Osage County Commissioner Meeting will take place next Monday at 10:30 in the morning.