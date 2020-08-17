Posted: Aug 17, 2020 7:15 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2020 7:15 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education heard a return to school update at Monday evening’s meeting. Executive Director of Technology and Communications Granger Meador said that currently nine BPS staff members are in quarantine due to close contact and three staff members have tested positive. 12 students in the district are quarantined with two total positive COVID-19 cases. Meador says it is important that the district track absenteeism from both staff and students.

A discussion was also heard on the information provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health and its color tier system. Currently, Washington County is a ‘yellow’ or low-risk county. Although it is bordering on ‘Orange’ or moderate risk which could require action from the district per recommendations from the Oklahoma State Board of Education. Meador says the cancellation of activities could be considered at this point.

Currently just over 1,400 students districtwide are engaged in either full or blended distance learning. District leaders says they are surprised that so many students are participating in these programs.