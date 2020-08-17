Posted: Aug 17, 2020 7:24 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2020 1:52 AM

Tom Davis

The Washigton County Sheriff's Virtual Forum aired Monday night, August 17, at 6 p.m.

Incumbent Sheriff Scott Owen challenger Jeff Fesler answered questions from moderator Tom Davis live on KWONTV.com , KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3.

The multi-platform presentation is sponsored by Phillips 66 and the Washington County Republican Party.

The runoff election in Washington County for the sheriff's race is set for August 25.