Tom Davis

The City of Bartlesville special election set for Aug. 25 includes two elections: the 2020 General Obligation Bond and the half-cent Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) sales tax extension.

Ward 2 Bartlesville City Coucilor Paul Stuart appeard Tuesday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to promote the approval by the voters of the measures which will result in funding for nearly $30 million for the city's capital projects over the next several years—without increasing taxes for Bartlesville residents.

He also wanted to clear up a rumor: if approved, none of the monies raised will go toward city salaries or raises.

Stuart also invited those interested in participating in city government to apply positions on many of the civic boards and committees. Information on how to apply for these positions can be found at www.cityofbartlesville.org.

