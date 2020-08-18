News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 9:48 AMUpdated: Aug 18, 2020 2:39 PM
City Matters: City Councilor Stuart Talks Special Election and Board and Committee Openings
Ward 2 Bartlesville City Coucilor Paul Stuart appeard Tuesday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to promote the approval by the voters of the measures which will result in funding for nearly $30 million for the city's capital projects over the next several years—without increasing taxes for Bartlesville residents.
He also wanted to clear up a rumor: if approved, none of the monies raised will go toward city salaries or raises.
Stuart also invited those interested in participating in city government to apply positions on many of the civic boards and committees. Information on how to apply for these positions can be found at www.cityofbartlesville.org.
WATCH COMMUNITY CONNECTION
« Back to News