Posted: Aug 18, 2020 1:56 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2020 1:57 PM

Max Gross

Bartlesville Public Schools announced its COVID-19 numbers as a district in Monday night’s Board of Education meeting. Out of 6,739 students and staff there have been a total of two people isolated due to positive tests. Both of these people are staff members. Executive Director of Technology and Communications Granger Meador says it is important that the district track absenteeism from both staff and students.

A live version of the google document can be found HERE.