Posted: Aug 18, 2020 3:43 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2020 3:43 PM

Garrett Giles

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 contribution to Paths to Independence.

Arvest local bank president Kim Adams presented the check to Clair Bartley, executive director of Paths to Independence.

“We are happy to support Paths to Independence as they begin the school year,” said Adams. “We hope the donation from the Arvest Foundation helps make a difference in their goal of promoting functional independence and providing educational and support services.”

The funds will be used toward operating expenses and instructional materials as well as COVID-related needs such as cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and technology support.

“We appreciate this donation from the Arvest Foundation,” said Bartley. “We will use these funds to support our mission to serve students and families affected by autism.”

Paths to Independence is an accredited Pre-K through 12th grade private school designed to meet the needs of students with autism spectrum disorders. It is structured to provide instruction in all academic areas, communication, social skills, recreation, and independent living.