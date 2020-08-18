News
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 3:46 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2020 3:48 PM
Annual Car Show Coming to Shidler
Ty Loftis
The 17th annual car show in Shidler will take place this Saturday at Coussens Park beginning at 10 a.m.
The registration fee is $20 and dash plaques will be available for the first 150 entries. A best of show award will be presented at 3:30 that afternoon.
Concession stands will be provided by the Shidler Volunteer Fire Department. Those proceeds will benefit the Fire Department.
For more information, you can call 918-793-4961.
