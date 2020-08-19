Posted: Aug 19, 2020 10:06 AMUpdated: Aug 19, 2020 11:14 AM

Garrett Giles

Emilie Tindle is running as the Democratic hopeful for House District 11 seat and she hosted a virtual forum on Tuesday night.

The event gave the public an opportunity to engage Tindle with their state concerns. It also gave them a platform to ask questions, make suggestions, and bring up dreams for building a better Oklahoma.

Tindle is running against Republican candidate Wendi Stearman, who unseated incumbent Derrel Fincher in June. Voters will decide who will sit in the House District 11 seat on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd during the General Election.

If you missed the virtual forum hosted by Emilie Tindle for House District 11, you can watch the video below. Tindle will host another virtual forum on Tuesday, Aug. 25th from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.