Posted: Aug 19, 2020 11:39 AMUpdated: Aug 19, 2020 11:51 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Radio welcomes Shawn Alyea and Christian Practices counseling services to the Bartlesville area at 2431 Nowata Pl., Ste. 10 Bartlesville, OK 74006.

Shawn can be reached at (918) 892-5309 at shawn@christianpracticesllc.com

Shawn Alyea has been a Licensed Professional Counselor in Oklahoma for 20 years, and a Counselor Supervisor for 5. He practices compassion driven, creative counseling with a dose of humor. He believes that even during the tough times in life we can find hope and joy. In fact growth most often occurs during the circumstances that lead us to seek support. Shawn operate from a Christian perspective and believe everyone deserves to be respected and valued. That is central to my relationship with clients. Shawn primarily uses Cognitive Behavioral Therapy along with a variety of expressive techniques to reach a point of healing. He finds these techniques to be most effective when matching them with your personality, goals for treatment, and style of learning.

WATCH SHAWN ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION

Shawn earned his Masters degree in Counseling Psychology from Southern Nazarene University, a Masters degree in Education specializing in Special Education from The University of Central Oklahoma and a Bachelor of Education degree from The University of Central Oklahoma.

Shawn is a member of Christian Psychological Association. He provides trainings based upon a Biblical approach to counseling to improve quality of lives, and to increase intimacy with God for those serving in the mental health field and to the public. He is an accomplished artist with paintings displayed internationally, and at The Great Passion Play Sacred Arts Museum in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.