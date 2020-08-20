Posted: Aug 20, 2020 9:47 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2020 9:47 AM

Ty Loftis

This year’s Miles for Mammograms 5K and race and 2K walk will be a virtual race this year between Saturday, Sept. 26th and Sunday, Oct. 4th. The event was originally scheduled to take place on September 26th beginning at the Tower Center at Unity Square. The funds raised will support Family HealthCare Clinic’s Free Mammogram Program, providing free mammograms for those who need them.

Participants can register by going to milesformammograms.org. Registration is $30 for adults and $20 for kids aged 12 and under. The Miles for Mammograms theme is, “Pink the Ville,” therefore contestants are encouraged to wear pink when running or walking. Executive Director of the Family HealthCare Clinic had this to say of the event:

“We typically provide 50 to 75 free mammogram coupons per year. This year we have already given out 60 mammogram coupons as of August 1st and we are on track to meet or exceed previous years.”

You can also support the free mammogram program by participating in the, “Sleeping for Mammograms” category. For more information on Miles for Mammograms, or how you could schedule a free mammogram screening, call 918-336-4822.