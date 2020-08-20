Posted: Aug 20, 2020 10:18 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2020 10:18 AM

Ty Loftis

American Airlines has announced that it will be suspending service for 15 small cities with low demand come October, including Stillwater. American Airlines and other U.S. passenger carriers that accepted portions of the $25 billion in federal payroll support were required to maintain minimum levels of service through September 30th.

Labor unions and executives from American Airlines are urging lawmakers to provide another $25 billion in payroll grants and loans. This has gained bi-partisan support in Congress, but lawmakers have failed to reach a deal for a second coronavirus aid package, which could include the additional airline aid.

American Airlines had prepared to cut service to as many as 30 cities and the cuts will begin to take effect on October 7th. Air travel has plunged amid the pandemic, but has rebounded some since its five-decade low in April when travel restrictions first began.