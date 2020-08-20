Posted: Aug 20, 2020 1:05 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2020 1:05 PM

Ty Loftis

Copan Public Schools has a major bond issue next Tuesday and school leaders say that the district is due for some upgrades. Copan Superintendent Chris Smith goes through some of the needed improvements.

Any person who paid $500 in property taxes this year can expect to pay an additional three dollars per month with the approval of the $750,000 bond issue. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.