Posted: Aug 20, 2020 1:53 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2020 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville Water Utilities Department is continuing to test and flush fire hydrants. This is being done in sections and will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. until each area is complete. Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen had this to say on the continued flushing:

“We test and flush fire hydrants on an annual basis to ensure that they are in proper working order.”

Crews are working in two areas right now, both areas affected are between Nowata and Price Rd. As the flushing process takes place, discoloration of water may occur. It is encouraged that you use caution when doing laundry.