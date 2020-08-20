Posted: Aug 20, 2020 2:46 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2020 3:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Join the Bartlesville Regional United Way as they give back to our community through their annual Day of Caring, with a social distance twist.

This year, participants are still encouraged to spend the day volunteering, but with social distance etiquette in mind. Those volunteering are encouraged to limit the number of people in groups, wear masks, keep six feet apart, or volunteer from home.

Participants can also give back thorugh the purchase of a 2020 t-shirt (pictured) to commemorate the event and raise fund for BRUW's annual campaign. T-shirts will be on sale until Thursday, Sept. 3rd and can be picked up at BRUW from Sept. 21st through the 24th. Follow the link here to purchase this year's t-shirt.

Bartlesville Regional United Way's Day of Caring will take place on Thursday, Sept. 24th starting at 8:30 a.m. with volunteering being encouraged throughout the year.