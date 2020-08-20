Posted: Aug 20, 2020 2:47 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2020 2:47 PM

Ty Loftis

Since March 1st, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out nearly $2.8 billion in weekly unemployment benefits and they have processed more than 800,000 claims. August unemployment numbers show that they are on a week-to-week decline as well.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt recently applied to FEMA so that the State could give unemployed Oklahoman’s an additional $300 a week through the Lost Wages Assistance Program. They approved that application. Stitt says he can see Oklahoma’s economy grow, even with the COVID-19 pandemic taking place.

The $300 a week to unemployed Oklahoman’s could run through the end of the year.