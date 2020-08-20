Posted: Aug 20, 2020 8:36 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2020 7:35 AM

Garrett Giles

Contract crews will begin work on an asphalt mill and overlay on Jennings Avenue between Adams Boulevard and 14th Street beginning Monday, Aug. 24th.

Both lanes of traffic in the affected area will be closed to facilitate the project, and flag personnel will be on-site at the north and south ends to detour traffic to an alternate route.

It is expected the project will conclude and the road will be re-opened by Friday, Aug. 28th, barring any unforeseen delays.