Garrett Giles

Neurologist Jason L. King, MD has joined Ascension Medical Group St. John Neurology & Stroke Care Bartlesville.

In this role, Dr. King will provide an advanced level of care for neurology and stroke patients in Bartlesville and surrounding communities, and will significantly expand available services in the area. His role is effective as of Monday, August 17th.

In a statement, Mike Moore, President and Chief Operating Officer Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, said: “We hope you will join us in welcoming Dr. King. Dr. King brings a very specialized set of services for neurology and stroke care to Washington County. He represents our continued commitment to investing in the local community, expanding our services, and delivering personalized, compassionate care.”

Dr. King graduated from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in 2020 after completing a fellowship in Vascular Neurology. Prior to this, he received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Oklahoma.

At Ascension Medical Group, their neurology doctors specialize in neurological conditions and treatment of stroke. Their care team provides compassionate, experienced care to help educate you about your risk for developing a stroke.

Ascension Medical Group also provides educational materials and information to help prevent second strokes after experiencing a mini-stroke or ischemic stroke.

Dr. King is now accepting patients. Call 918.331.1045 to schedule an appointment today.