Posted: Aug 20, 2020 9:21 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2020 10:34 PM

Garrett Giles

Patriot Auto Group was named as the 2019-2020 Business of the Year during the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 116th Gala on Thursday night.

On behalf of the dealership, Taton Manning said the accomplishment was for the employees and the customers. He said there are 300 people that make a difference at Patriot Auto every day, and that they will continue to do the best that they can for community.

Patriot Auto Group was officially launched in March 2014. When the business started, they were selling approximately 50 units per month. The dealership now averages 125 units per month in sales.

In six short years, Patriot Auto Group has added six locations, including two in Bartlesville. The group also has two locations in Ardmore, one in Chandler, and one in McAlester. The group averages 800 units per month in sales. Every location has nearly tripled in sales since they started.

Patriot Auto Group also averages 5,000 repair orders per month thanks to the expansion of their locations. They started with 22 employees, but now they employ over 320 people across their six locations.

Each dealership contributes a portion of each vehicle they've sold and a portion of every repair order that they have made to fund things in each of their respected communities. In Bartlesville, this includes Freedom Fest and Christmas in the Ville.

Over the years, Patriots Auto Group has donated a truck to two different sheriff's departments as well as an equipment trailer to the McAlester football program. A portion of Patriot Auto Group's budget has also been dedicated to sponsoring agricultural efforts and the hardworking kids in the premium sales and agricultural fundraisers; they pledge six figures to these programs and the communities that they serve.

A new car has been given to the Student of the Year in each area. Patriot Auto Group has given a car to the Student of the Year in Bartlesville during the Night of Scholars event for the past four years. In 2020, the dealership gave four brand new vehicles to winning students. Ten vehicles have been given away to deserving students.

Bicycles are also given away for every vehicle that is sold leading up to the month of December. Last December, Patriot Auto Group donated 800 bikes and 100 coats to children in need. They also buy supplies and donate them to the Tulsa Boy's Home.

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey was awarded the 2019-2020 Tom Shoemake Award. Bailey said he was not on the path that he is currently on before he met his wife. He said he would not be where he is today without his wife.

Bailey said former City Manager Ed Gordon, who attended the gala, also made a huge difference in his life. He said he was humbled and honored to receive the Tom Shoemake Award, which is given to someone who exhibits outstanding community leadership.

The recipient of the award must exhibit true leadership by having the courage to make tough decisions, the confidence to stand alone, the compassion to listen to the needs of others, and does not set out to be a leader, but becomes one by the quality of his or her actions and the integrity of his or her intent. The winners of the Tom Shoemake Award have served in active leadership roles in Bartlesville and/or surrounding regions.

Doug Quinn, the Vice President of the Journey Home in Bartlesville, was awarded with the Jim Gillie Outstanding Citizen Award during the Chamber’s 116th Awards and Gala on Thursday night. Quinn said he loves Bartlesville and that the city has embraced him. He said the community has helped him grow into the person he is today, and there's no place he'd rather be than Bartlesville.

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce awarded Phillips 66 with the Frank Phillips Award. The Small Business Award went to B Monthly Magazine. Katie Boatright, the President of the Young Professionals of Bartlesville, won the Rising Star Award. Brennen Bissinger won the Jake Bartles Award.

Below are pictures of the winners receiving their awards.

Brennen Bissinger - Jake Bartles Award Winner

Doug Quinn - Jim Gillie Outstanding Citizen Award Winner

Mike Bailey - Tom Shoemake Award Winner

B Monthly Magazine - Small Business of the Year Award Winner

Patriot Auto Group - Business of the Year Winner