Posted: Aug 21, 2020 10:59 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2020 12:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released last week’s COVID-19 alert map on Friday morning, breaking down the risk level for each county across Oklahoma.

This report has been released for seven weeks - And for the first time, Osage and Washington County have gone from the low risk level, or yellow, to the moderate risk level, or orange. Nowata County remains in low risk.

The numbers broken down into four categories: the new normal, low risk, moderate risk and high risk.

In order to get in the orange, or moderate risk, counties must have more than 14.39 new daily cases per 100,000 people.

Washington County sits at 16.08 and Osage County sits at 42.59. One reason for the high number in Osage County is that it accounts for the 100 COVID-19 cases at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy reported this past Saturday. Nowata County is averaging 11.34 cases.

Twenty-three of 77 counties statewide are in the moderate risk category. There are no counties in the high-risk grouping.

There are currently 83 active cases across Washington County. Osage County has 163 active cases and Nowata County is at 14 active COVID-19 cases.