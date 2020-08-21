Posted: Aug 21, 2020 3:16 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2020 3:16 PM

Ty Loftis

A Dewey man was arrested Thursday night and is being charged with possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and failing to signal.

On Thursday evening, officers observed Horace Alexander near the intersection of 6th Street and Osage. According to a court affidavit, the defendant failed to signal when making a turn and officers initiated a traffic stop.

Officers learned that the defendant had a suspended Oklahoma’s Driver’s license and while speaking with Alexander, he pulled out a grey handgun from the vehicle. He told officers it belonged to his girlfriend.

Officers then learned that the defendant was a convicted felon. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found a Marlboro menthol cigarette pack, which contained a green leafy substance that was identified as marijuana.

Alexander’s bond was set at $7,500 and he is due back in court next Friday at 9 a.m.