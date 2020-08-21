Posted: Aug 21, 2020 3:39 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2020 4:54 PM

Garrett Giles

A resolution ordering certain weight limits upon the Washington County Highway System will be discussed and possibly approved in the next Washington County Commissioners meeting.

Federal highway administration emergency relief may be approved as well. This is the final claim for EW Road 3000 in District Two of Washington County. This will be presented by Bruce Martin, the County Bridge Coordinator with Division 8 of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Later in the meeting, the Washington County Commissioners will discuss a contract for web design and marketing between Lighthouse Web Designs, LLC and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Lastly, the Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve a corrected schedule of Federal Awards (SEFA) for the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2020.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24th. They will meet in the Commissioners' meeting room on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.